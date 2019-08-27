The weather was perfect for the 17th Annual Charlestown Summer Festival and Car Show. The entertainment was great. Thank you to Ted and Lenny Suzelis. They brought many members of their families along with them to perform. They are all so talented both vocally and instrumentally. Their music was enjoyed by everyone. The Grand Prize Raffle was an entertainment basket won by Tracy Burt, of Stow. Eight others won themed gift baskets at the Chinese Auction.



The Car Show had more than 50 cars participating. The Trustees Award/Best of Show went to Butch Waugh and his 1946 Ford Coupe. The "I Did It With Pride Award" went to John Oblisk and his 1968 Chevy II Nova. The Best Unique Car went to Jim Lees and his 1968 Chevy Corvair. Eight other prizes were awarded, also. Donations and the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle of $265 will benefit the Center of Hope.



———



Anna Griffith has enlisted in the Air Force and is currently in basic training in San Antonio, Texas. Anna will graduate in early September and will remain in Texas for technical training school in Aero Space Medical. Her brother Zach is also in the Air Force and is stationed in Dover, Delaware where his job is in fuels. Anna and Zach's proud parents are Evan and Sherry Griffith. Thank you for your service, Anna and Zach.



———



Those in attendance at Charlestown United Methodist Church recently got to hear Alyssa Spicer speak and show pictures from her recent mission trip to Kenya. Alyssa was chosen to be one of eight Malone University nursing students to travel to Kenya this summer. They travelled with two chaperones, a nurse practitioner and her husband who is a professor at Malone. Taking along multiple bags of medical supplies, hygiene products, etc., they visited a rudimentary hospital and a orphanage that takes children from birth and tries to find them a home before they age out when they become toddlers. They taught women how to care for themselves and how to care for infants. Alyssa said she was struck by the lack of necessities the Kenyan people have but also by their hospitality and giving spirit. I've known Alyssa since she was a very small child and she has always been special. With her compassion and empathy she will make a wonderful nurse and patient advocate. Alyssa's parents are Ron and Joyce Spicer and she has an older sister, Kara. She will be beginning her senior year this fall.



———



The next community event scheduled will Trunk or Treat at the Park on Sunday, October 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Residents are invited to hand out their treats from the decorated trunks of their cars. More information to follow.