Bexley police said an employee at a business in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported Aug. 9 he witnessed several people enter and leave a room within the store.

A short time later, the employee entered the room and noticed two cellphones had been stolen.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* An employee of a grocery store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported a female suspect stole meat valued at less than $100 on Aug. 7.

* A resident in the 700 block of Sheridan Avenue reported that at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, the upper glass of his first-floor window was broken.

* A resident in the 700 block of Vernon Road reported that at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 14, multiple items were stolen from the yard on the south side of his residence.