The heavily traveled Gender Road corridor in Canal Winchester remains a focus for renovation, with the city in pursuit of more state funding and loans to upgrade two intersections.

City officials expect to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and loan to upgrade the intersections at Canal Street and Winchester Boulevard.

If approved, the city estimates it would get a $750,000 loan and $250,000 grant from the OPWC, with the remainder of the estimated $1.2 million coming from city coffers, according to Matt Peoples, Canal Winchester public-services director.

"The application is due in mid-September and we should know something by the end of the year on whether we were awarded any funding," he said. "Those funds are not available until July 2020."

Work likely wouldn't begin until spring 2021, Peoples said.

Improvements to Canal Street would include adding a right-turn lane on the east side and replacing traffic signals and shifting the bike lane because some drivers use it as a turn lane, he said.

Also, a right-turn lane would be added to northbound Gender Road at Winchester Boulevard.

"Much of the work we've done has been intersection improvements," Peoples said.

The latest upgrades would be the fifth phase of a series of projects to improve the corridor, which is an access point to U.S. Route 33 and serves more than 40,000 vehicles daily.

Many of them are driven by commuters who live in developing areas of Fairfield and Pickaway counties.

In 2017, Canal Winchester learned that the OPWC would deliver $2.1 million for phase 4 of Gender Road improvements through a 55% loan and 45% grant.

Work at the intersection of Gender and Groveport roads included construction of additional turn lanes and through lanes to provide a more efficient flow of traffic.

Crews also put in an additional southbound lane and a dedicated right-turn lane for westbound Groveport Road traffic to Gender Road and a second left-turn lane for eastbound Groveport Road traffic to Gender Road.

Other improvements included streetlights at the intersections between Groveport Road and Walnut Street and extending the bike path to the west.

Other Gender Road work included:

* Phase 1, which cost about $3 million, involved upgrading the intersection at Winchester and Gender roads.

* Phase 2, a $4.5 million joint project with the city of Columbus.

* Phase 3, a roundabout project that cost about $2.1 million.

"There's probably going to be a Gender Road phase 10 with as much growth as it has going on in traffic," Peoples said.

