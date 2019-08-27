Canal Winchester Board of Education vice president Matt Krueger said he intends to appeal an Aug. 16 decision by the Franklin County Board of Elections to not certify his nominating petitions for the November ballot.

The veteran board member was seeking a third term, but the elections board did not certify his petitions because only 21 of his 26 submitted signatures were valid and 25 are required for certification.

Elections board spokesman Aaron Sellers said the board’s next meeting is Monday, Sept. 9.

“If reconsideration is going to happen, it will need to be at that meeting,” Sellers said. “Anything after that, we run into printing of the ballot issues.”

Any time a candidate doesn’t meet the requirement of valid signatures, Sellers said, additional board employees will look at the petitions to make sure something wasn’t missed.

“Many of the signatures are invalidated because the person that signed the petition is not registered or does not live at the address they provided,” he said. “When that happens, there is no remedy.”

If a candidate asks the board to reconsider, it could, as has been done in the past, get affidavits from the petition signer to attest under oath that it was the petitioner’s signature.

“This happens from time to time when candidates fall slightly short on the number of required signatures needed,” Sellers said. “The board then takes that into consideration and will vote on the reconsideration.”

School board President Kevin W. Butler also is seeking re-election in November, and his petition was certified.

Sellers said disqualified candidates are not permitted to run as write-in candidates.

Two school board seats are up for election this year.

Robert W. Stedman Jr. filed as a write-in candidate by the Aug. 26 deadline, according to Sellers.

Write-in candidates do not need to submit signatures but still need to be certified by the board, Sellers said.

