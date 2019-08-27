A man initially arrested on weapons and narcotics charges was released from the Franklin County jail Aug. 23 after law-enforcement officials and prosecutors said they asked the charges be dismissed during a preliminary hearing so they could pursue a direct indictment of the man through a Franklin County grand jury.

The 28-year-old Columbus man was arrested after Dublin police, with assistance from the Columbus Division of Police SWAT team, executed a search warrant at his residence Aug. 7 in the 2000 block of Mock Road in Columbus.

Police reports show law enforcement officials seized six guns, including one that had been reported stolen; illicit drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine and pills; and $106,000 in cash.

The man initially was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of weapons under disability and receiving stolen property, according to the release.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* Ten dollars in equipment was reported stolen at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 16 from a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 42-year-old man was charged with OVI Aug. 16 at Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33.

* A laptop computer valued at $2,500 was reported stolen at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 15 from a business in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 19-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 14 in the 6400 block of Avery Road.

* A 39-year-old man was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 14 in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 14 on U.S. Route 33 West.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 12 at Emerald Parkway and Coffman Road.

* Checks in the amount of $865 were reported stolen at 2:22 p.m. Aug. 12 from a business in the 5800 block of Innovation Drive.

* Personal papers and a personal bag valued at $30 were reported stolen at 8:17 a.m. Aug. 12 from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Inishmore Lane.

* Two debit cards were reported stolen at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Construction supplies valued at $400 were reported stolen at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 12 from a construction site in the 8200 block of Timble Falls Drive.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 12 on Interstate 270.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Aug. 11 in the 7900 block of Caraway Avenue.

* Property worth $3,175 was reported stolen at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 11 from three vehicles in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Hard Road. Credit card misuse was also reported.

Stolen property included $350 in cash, handbags or wallets and credit or debit cards.

* A 20-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 10 in the 8300 block of Dublin Road.

* A 36-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.