The marching bands at Hilliard City Schools' Bradley, Darby and Davidson high schools will be ready when the 2019 football season begins Aug. 30 for each.

"The district's three marching bands provide so much of the excitement and atmosphere at the three high schools' football games," said Mark Sholl, performing-arts coordinator for the district.

All three bands have invested hours into preparing for the season and will continue to do so apart from their performances on the field, Sholl said.

"For many Hilliard residents, (watching our bands at football games) is their only exposure to performing arts in our district," he said. "However, just like our choirs, orchestras and concert bands, (our marching bands) have a life away from football" preparing for competitions and other performances.

Each band has selected shows for the 2019 season under the direction of Bradley director Andy Rice, Darby director Jeremy Kozman and Davidson director Shawn Malone.

"The Bradley marching band is excited to present its 2019 production, 'Train of Thought,' " Rice said.

Bradley's lineup of performances this season will include musical numbers related to trains, ranging from traditional folk songs to classic rock numbers.

Among the selections are "Last Train Home" by jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, a mashup of "Magnolia Star" by composer Steve Danyew, "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne and a take on traditional folk song "I've Been Working on the Railroad."

"But definitely not the way you're used to hearing it," Rice said of the latter.

Bradley's students have been hard at work since July 22 and have spent more than 100 hours in rehearsal before the first day of school Aug. 21, Rice said.

"We are very excited to bring our show to life," he said.

Bradley opens its football season at home against Springfield.

Darby's competition show is "Goodnight Moon," based on the children's book of the same name, Kozman said.

"Well-known composer Eric Whitacre set the book to music, and we are combining that song with new material composed specifically for us by Shane Kelbley, our music arranger," he said.

Darby's approximately 180 marching band members began preparing three weeks before the start of school, Kozman said.

"During that time, we learn our pregame show, music for football games and almost half of our competition show," he said. "The students worked hard this summer, and we are looking forward to performing at our first game Aug. 30. The band has a lot of potential, and I can't wait to see what they are able to achieve."

Darby opens its season at home against Olentangy.

Davidson's competition show is called "The Monarchy," Malone said.

"It combines elements from classical, as well as pop music, to produce a show fit for the majesty of kings and queens," he said. "It's a real crowd-pleaser."

Davidson students participated in a two-week band camp and one week of postcamp leading into the 2019 season, Malone said.

"The students have shown great dedication and persistence during these weeks, and it certainly showed in their first performance" Aug. 16 at the school's ice cream social, at which the marching band performed for family and friends, Malone said.

Davidson opens its season at home against Grove City.

Residents also will have a chance to catch the bands in action during two local competitions.

The Hilliard Band Invitational is slated Oct. 12 at Darby, 4200 Leppert Road, and one location of the Ohio Music Education Association state marching band finals will be Nov. 2 at Bradley, 2800 Walker Road.

Both events will require tickets, Sholl said.

