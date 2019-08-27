What recently was reported to Hilliard Division of Police as a stolen car actually was a repossession, investigators determined.

A man told police a 2016 sedan worth $18,000 was stolen between 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7 a.m. Aug. 16 while it was parked on the 5500 block of Medinah Drive.

It later was determined the vehicle had been repossessed, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

When a vehicle is reported stolen, officers always ask whether the owner is up to date on payments, she said.

It is not uncommon for police to learn a vehicle was repossessed if payments were missed, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Sunglasses worth $180 were reported stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 14 and 6 a.m. Aug. 15 from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Greenscape Drive.

* A woman told police $424 was stolen between noon Aug. 11 and 5 p.m. Aug. 13 from the 3900 block of Moundview Road.

* A bicycle worth $120 was reported stolen at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on the 5100 block of Longview Drive.

* Truck batteries were reported stolen between 1:15 and 7:20 a.m. Aug. 16 from commercial vehicles parked on the 3600 block of Lacon Road. Property loss was reported at $1,169.

* A bicycle worth $80 was reported stolen between 6:45 and 6:50 p.m. Aug. 18 from the 3500 block of Lacon Road.

* A man told police Aug. 19 that $500 was stolen between 11 a.m. Aug. 7 and 9 a.m. Aug. 12 from the 5500 block of Weston Trail.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 4000 block of Main Street.

* A 55-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 16 on the 3900 block of Main Street.

* A 33-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 20 on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.