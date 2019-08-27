Readers of all ages were eligible for prizes by taking part in Worthington Libraries' 2019 Summer Reading Club, which was May 28 to July 28.

Rather than wait until the end of the program to award all prizes, summer readers could qualify each week to win one of five $25 gift cards to such places as AMC Theatres, Dairy Queen and Donatos Pizza.

Old Worthington Library's weekly raffle winners were Zoe Daniels, Juliet Garratt, Hope Hawthorne, Louyn Heath, Karen Keenan, Josh Lloyd, Millie Schleicher and Isabella Stacy.

At Northwest Library, weekly winners included Lucy Franklin, Graceson Gehres, Patty Michalski, Joey Murphy, Ben Pavlasek, Noah Shaw, Suzy Sheppard and Lucy Waltz.

Worthington Park Library awarded gift cards to Matthew Flory, Emili Ghosh, Sterling Nowak, Amanda Rodstrom, John Trolli, Gemma Walker, Cameron Yannayon and Sophia Younan.

Three bicycles went to area children under age 5 who completed 7 1/2 hours or more of reading. Emily Hollis was the winner of the bicycle raffle at Old Worthington Library, while Miles Haverkamp and Gaius Williams received the bicycles at Northwest Library and Worthington Park Library, respectively.

Three more bicycles were awarded to children ages 6 to 11 who completed 10 hours or more of reading. The recipients were Natalie Troiano at Old Worthington Library, Eva Kalicki at Northwest Library and Kayleeana Starliper at Worthington Park Library.

Teens had to read for at least 15 hours to be eligible for this year's grand prize drawing -- a $100 Target gift card at each library location. Winners were Hadasah Mensah at Old Worthington Library, Erika McCague at Northwest Library and Ahmed Abouneama at Worthington Park Library.

Adults were eligible to win one of three $100 Target gift cards if they read for at least 15 hours.

Prizes were claimed by John Garratt at Old Worthington Library, Hilary Patrick at Northwest Library and Emily Gillenwater at Worthington Park Library.

The 2019 Summer Reading Club was fully funded by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.