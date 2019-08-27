New playground equipment will be installed at Darby Glen Park, one of Hilliard’s many pocket parks, by early October, according to city leaders.

The park is in the Darby Glen neighborhood, near Leap and Scioto Darby roads in southeast Hilliard.

Demolition of the old playground equipment, including a large slide and climbing poles, began Aug. 27.

The cost of the new playground equipment and surfacing will be $52,051, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

“Depending on the weather, we hope to have it done in early October,” Ball said.

The old playground equipment dates back to the early 1990s when the Darby Glen subdivision was constructed, and it has “been patched together since then," Ball said.

“The equipment that was in Darby Glen (Park) did not meet the standards by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,” he said. “When some of the equipment was broken or vandalized, we were having trouble getting parts to fix them."

Parts of the park are closed by temporary fences as the project continues.

