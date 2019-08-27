An Upper Arlington man recently reported he was the victim of both a burglary and the theft of his car.

A man in the 2200 block of Middlesex Road told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22, someone entered his residence and stole a litany of property, including at least three pieces of jewelry, computer and stereo equipment, clothing, "household items" and "other documents."

Additionally, the man reported his red 2006 Honda Accord was stolen from outside his residence.

No dollar amounts were provided for any of the items reported stolen. Police had no suspects at the time of the report.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A silver ring, no other description provided, was placed into UAPD evidence for safekeeping after a woman brought it to police headquarters at noon Aug. 20.

According to the woman, she found the ring near the parking lot at Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave., earlier in the day.

* A woman in the 1900 block of Bedford Road reported someone forced entry into her residence. Nothing was taken, but the woman reported her residence sustained $300 in undisclosed damages. No time or date was provided by police for the incident. It was entered into the police log Aug. 26.

* Computer equipment valued together at $2,000, two purses valued together at $1,000 and "non-negotiable instruments," no values provided, reportedly were stolen from a woman's vehicle while parked in the 2000 block of Yorkshire Road between 11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7 a.m. Aug. 21.

* A man reported the theft of $535 from his residence in the 2000 block of Hardwitch Road between 10 a.m. Aug. 18 and 9:10 a.m. Aug. 20.

* Three bicycles valued together at $1,300 reportedly were stolen from the front yard of a man's residence in the 2900 block of North Star Road. No time or date was provided by police but the incident was entered into the police log Aug. 21.

* Computer equipment valued together at $1,280, stereo equipment valued at $300, clothing valued at $200 and $100 in cash reportedly was stolen from two unlocked vehicles parked outside a woman's residence in the 2600 block of Berwyn Road. No time or date was provided by police, but the incident was entered into the police log Aug. 21.