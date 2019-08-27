A man told Whitehall police he was assaulted at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 20 outside his residence in the 100 block of Beechbank Road.

The victim told police he sold a television in April to someone he knows only by a nickname, then moved to Sunbury.

The buyer reportedly called the victim, claiming the TV was broken, and continued to call until the victim blocked him.

The victim recently moved back to the Beechbank Road residence, where the buyer found him and demanded a refund, according to reports.

The victim offered to return a portion of the money, but the suspect punched him in the face and kicked him after he fell to the ground, reports said.

The victim sustained fractures to his left orbital, left wrist and a right finger, police said, and was treated for his injuries at Mount Carmel East hospital.

A witness reported the suspect arrived and left in a car driven by another man.

The witness reported a license-plate number to police. The case remains under investigation, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1000 block of Dimson Drive East; and at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 17 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Thefts were reported at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 600 block of Elaine Road; at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 4400 block of Wright Avenue; at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 400 block of South Yearling Road; at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:50 a.m. Aug. 19 in the first block of South Hamilton Road; at 7:10 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 3600 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 11 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road; at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Parklawn Circle; and at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of Heritage Drive East.

* Property destruction was reported at 11:35 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 600 block of Collingwood Avenue; at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 3500 block of Etna Street; at 7:55 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 4200 block of Chandler Road; at 3:05 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 5300 block of Great Oak Drive; at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 200 block of Little Flower Lane; and at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 18 at Country Club Road and East Main Street.