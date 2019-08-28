Opening week of the Friday Night Live high school football season finally has arrived. We say finally because the season is starting a week later than usual. But all that did was increase our anticipation of what promises to be an exciting season. Here are our picks for the 5 Must-See Games in week 1:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Pickerington North at Olentangy Liberty
Olentangy at Hilliard Darby
Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg
Centennial at Grandview
Harvest Prep at Eastmoor Academy
