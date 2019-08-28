East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Teens Create, Thursday, Sept. 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1-4 p.m. Play a variety of cards and games provided by the library.



Strokes of Genius, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Students in 1st through 5th grade will learn about the life of a different artist through picture books, poetry, and narrative nonfiction, then create art in the style of the featured artist.