Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is about to launch its new flagship coffee shop at Easton Town Center in northeast Columbus.

The 2,000-square-foot shop, slated to open by the end of this year, will have seating for 30, according to an Aug. 29 news release from Crimson Cup.

It will be in the northeast quadrant expansion between Easton Town Center and Easton Gateway, officials said.

The Columbus-based roaster will offer single-origin coffees, fine loose-leaf teas and seasonal cold-brew cocktails, the release said.

“The concept is new and exciting for Easton and Columbus,” Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup, said in a prepared statement. “It seemed an ideal location for our new flagship store.”

