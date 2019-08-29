Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Aug. 29 that a former instructional aide and coach working in the Westerville City School District has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Donte Matthew Martin, 30, of Columbus was an Educational Service Center of Ohio employee working as an instructional aide at Blendon Middle School during the 2016-17 school year and an instructional aide at Walnut Springs Middle School for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, according to Greg Viebranz, the school district’s executive director of communication and technology.

“While assigned to a Westerville middle school, this instructor and coach was downloading child pornography on several devices at his house and was posting child pornography onto his Tumblr social media account,” O’Brien said in a press release for the indictment.

Viebranz said Martin’s employment was terminated immediately following his arrest on Oct. 9, 2018, when he was charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

O’Brien said a Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted Martin on three second-degree felony and four fourth-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

“Between July and October 2018, it is alleged that while in his home, Martin downloaded and posted multiple videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity with adults,” O’Brien said.

He commended the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their investigation of the case.

O’Brien said an arraignment hearing for Martin would be scheduled in courtroom 2B at 345 S. High St. in downtown Columbus once he is in custody.

Viebranz said Martin coached wrestling and eighth-grade football at Walnut Springs during the 2017-18 school year, and he coached seventh-grade football at Walnut Springs in 2018. He had also worked as an assistant girls track coach at Blendon since 2016.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla