Mantua American Legion and Auxiliary No. 193 will hold its soup supper from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mantua Center School gymnasium, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua. The cost is $7. The supper is open to the public.



The legion will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 for its monthly meeting at the post home, 4080 Route 82.



The auxiliary will meet at 1:30 Sept. 9 at the post home. This is a permanent time change.