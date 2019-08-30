Wellstone Winery, located outside of Freeport, will have a roast and toast Saturday, Sept. 7, in the evening with live music.



The Lakeland Parish churches enjoyed an outing to Uhrichsville Park for a picnic and then water fun at the water park for the evening on Aug. 11.



On Sept. 3, the West Chester Senior Citizens will have Claymont and Rehab Bingo at 1:30 p.m.



Kimble trash collection will be delayed by one day due next week, due to the Labor Day holiday.



The Friends of the Clark branch library will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 13, at the library. New members are welcome.



The community extends its sympathy to the family of the Rev. Dalton Hinds, 96, of Freeport. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran. He was affiliated with the Freeport United Methodist Church, was an ordained minister dedicated to ministry, active in the Lakeland Group Ministry and was a supply preacher for local area churches. His hobbies were fishing, gardening and he loved starting his tomato plants from seeds each year. Pies were his specialty.



We welcome the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Tanner Bardall to the community. We also welcome Tate Bardall to Freeport.



Happy birthday to Jen Luyster, Pete Koch, Ben Bardall, Lauren Doane, Richard Luyster, Connor Puskarich, Donny Robinson, Dian Spencer, Linnah Hodkinson, Carolyn Puskarich, Kory Smith, and Kerry Anderson.



Happy anniversary to Tom and Marge Bardall.



The community extends i's deepest sympathy to the family of Larry Lee Cochran, 66, of Tippecanoe, and to the family of Sarah Bardall, daughter of Tricia (Mast) and Scott Bardall.



along with her grandparents David & Loretta, and Richard & Marlene Bardall, and many relitives.



Remember those who are ill with your cards, visits, and prayers-Don Jones, Lee Harvey, Bobby Mcleod, Jean Bardall, and Jed Weekly.



Upcoming events



Sept. 11 — Freeport Village Council will meet at village hall at 7pm.



Sept. 13 — Friends of the Clark Branch Library will meet at the library at 2pm. New Members are welcome



Sept. 10 — Back To School Survival Class at 6pm at Clark Memorial Library..



Sept. 19 — 11a.m. — Pre-School Story Hour is a weekly program at the Clark Memorial Library for children ages 3-kindergarten. This is a goal to introduce young children to the library, also provides the children with fun and enjoyable group activity.



Sept. 26 — Clark Branch Library's Adult Reading Club at 2 p.m.



Lakeland Group Ministry Singsperation at 6:30 p.m. at the Freeport United Methodist Church.