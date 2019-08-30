The election for Grandview Heights City Council on Nov. 5 is uncontested, with three candidates filed to run for three seats.

However, one of those seats became vacant a bit earlier than expected -- Aug. 10 -- when incumbent Steve Gladman, who is not running for reelection, resigned.

Three residents submitted resumes to City Council by the Aug. 28 deadline to be considered to serve out the remainder of Gladman's term, which runs through Dec. 31.

Two of the residents who submitted resumes are Rebekah Hatzifotinos and Ryan Edwards, who filed for the Nov. 5 election and will be on the ballot with incumbent Emily Keeler.

A third resident, Cody Blair, also submitted a resume to council.

Blair is director of marketing for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and has lived in Grandview Heights for six years.

He said when he learned about the council vacancy, he wanted to submit his resume "because I've wanted to find ways to be involved in my community.

"I follow online about what's going on in Grandview," he said. "I just bought a house here and I thought I could bring something to council from the experience I have had working with the chamber."

He found out too late about the deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 5 election, otherwise he might have pursued that option, Blair said.

"I'll definitely be thinking about running for council next election," he said.

Hatzifotinos is an attorney and owner/baker of Basic: Biscuits, Kindness, Coffee. She previously served as chairwoman of the Grandview Heights charter commission and is serving as the Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School PTO president.

Edwards is assistant vice president, community impact, for the United Way of Central Ohio.

Council President Greta Kearns said Aug. 29 that the council meeting scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 3, will include a closed executive session during which council members will review the resumes and decide how to proceed.

"It will be up the members of council whether to hold interviews with any or all of the candidates," she said.

Kearns said it was unlikely that council would decide to choose one of the candidates at its Sept. 3 meeting, but "that's up to council as a whole to decide."

Under the city charter, if a vacancy on council occurs during the final two years and six months of a term, council may fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, Kearns said.

If council does not fill the vacancy within 60 days, the appointment would be filled by the mayor, she said.

The 60-day window would extend through a potential mid-month meeting Sept. 16 and the council meeting scheduled Oct. 7, Kearns said. Council could opt to vote on filling the vacancy at one of those two meetings and meet the charter's provisions, she said.

In his Aug. 9 letter of resignation, Gladman noted the city will have two new members of council and a new mayor in 2020 and that other city staff members plan to retire.

Resigning his seat would allow council to appoint a replacement as soon as possible "and assist with the governance transition that will occur in 2020," Gladman stated in his letter.

Gladman's council seat is one of the three are up for election in November. Keeler is running for reelection and Councilman Steve Reynolds is running for mayor against Kearns.

