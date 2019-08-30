Enjoy a free all-ages gypsy jazz concert by Moustache Yourself! at the Kent Free Library at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.



Gypsy jazz, also known as gypsy swing, hot club jazz, or by its French name, "Jazz Manouche," is a musical style made famous in the 1930s by guitarist Django Reinhardt.



Northeast Ohio's leading gypsy jazz quartet, Moustache Yourself, is on a mission to incorporate the entire history of this style into an eclectic mix of songs ranging from its beginning to the present day, including original compositions with a unique American Bebop influence.



The band inlcudes clarinetist Brad Wagner, bassist Matthew DeRubertis, and guitarists Brent Hamker and Jeremy Jones.



No registration is required. Seating is limited. Concerts are supported by the Friends of Kent Free Library.



For more information, contact adult services manager Paula Wagner at 330-673-4414 or Paula.Wagner@kentfreelibrary.org.