Someone stole $1,050 worth of cigarettes at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 23 from a grocery store in the 5400 block of Bethel Sawmill Center, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Someone broken the glass in the front door of the business and entered the property.

Video evidence was made available to police, according to reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

• A $500 large-screen TV, a $500 gaming console, $150 in games and a $10 battery charger were reported stolen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 23 from a residence in the 1300 block of Waterford Drive.

• A bullet was fired into the side of a residence between 12:05 a.m. Aug. 11 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 2900 block of Black Kettle Trail. No one apparently was harmed in the incident, reports said.

• Between 9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 6:50 a.m. Aug. 24, someone stole a $3,000 football helmet and $300 pair of cleats from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Madden Points Lane.

• A $1,500 wedding ring, a $400 wedding band, a $220 watch, a $300 watch, credit cards and various other merchandise valued at $1 or less were reported stolen between 3:02 and 3:16 a.m. Aug. 21 from a residence in the 6800 block of McCord Street.

• A woman who moved to a new residence between 5:15 and 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 1300 block of Tessler Drive noticed more than $10,000 worth of merchandise appeared to be missing. Items reported stolen included TVs and a projector with a combined value of $1,691, plus $8,580 worth of designer bags and a $389 gaming console.