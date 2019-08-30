Grandview Heights City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 3, will mull two proposed ordinances regarding the regulation of homes used as short-term rental properties.

The meeting will include a proposal introduced in July by Councilman Steve Reynolds that the city require the registration of short-term rental properties.

Another ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Anthony Panzera, also will be introduced at the Sept. 3 meeting. Panzera's measure would prohibit the use of residences as nonhosted short-term rental properties for a period of four months from the passage of the legislation.

Panzera's measure is designed to give council and the administration more time to consider the issue of short-term rentals and whether they should be regulated or banned outright in Grandview.

A safety committee meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. before the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held in council chambers, 1016 Grandview Ave.

