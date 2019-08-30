A Jackson Township couple has been charged with two dozen counts of mistreating animals after more than 270 animals, some of them dead, were found in their residence in southwestern Franklin County and a West Side pet store they ran.

Douglas L. Devaul, 47, and his wife, Britny Devaul, 28, face 24 misdemeanor counts each of prohibitions against companion animals.

On Aug. 13, Columbus Humane officials used warrants to search the Devaul residence in the 3100 block of Demorest Road and The Petting Zoo Pet Shop (formerly Grove City Reptiles) on West Broad Street.

More than 148 reptiles, including a 14-foot-long snake, plus 97 dogs (mostly puppies) and other animals were found at the residence and the store and taken away, reports indicated.

The searches also revealed more than 30 sets of animal remains on the properties.

Columbus Humane officials said many of the animals, particularly the dogs, required treatment for parvovirus, pneumonia and other illnesses.

According to court records, dogs, cats, skunks, reptiles and a bird were all on the first floor of the residence.

Most of the other reptiles were in the downstairs area and "appeared to be in poor condition and were suffering from inappropriate facilities."

An additional 75 to 80 dogs were found outside the residence without access to water and were being kept in unsanitary conditions, court records said.

Several of the animals were taken for emergency veterinary care.

The Devauls were not at the house while the search warrant was being executed, according to the court records, and they declined to return to have paperwork explained to them or speak with Columbus Humane agents.

An arraignment on the criminal charges is scheduled for Sept. 18, according to court records.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner