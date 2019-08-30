Upper Arlington City Council is poised to offer Steven Schoeny a contract to be city manager through at least the end of 2022.

An agenda released Friday, Aug. 30, shows council will consider legislation to hire Schoeny during its Sept. 3 conference session.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, Schoeny would start with the city Sept. 30. The contract would run through Dec. 31, 2022.

The proposed legislation states Schoeny would be given an annual salary of $199,500, and council President Kip Greenhill and Vice President Brendan King would have authority to give him a raise of up to 3.5% after a six-month evaluation.

Schoeny then would be eligible for raises at the end of each calendar year, as determined by performance evaluations by council.

If the contract is approved, he also would receive four weeks of vacation and the same medical-, vision- and dental-care benefits offered to all city employees.

Schoeny has been Columbus’ development director since 2013. The department is responsible for the city’s housing, code enforcement, economic development, land redevelopment and planning.

According to his bio with the city of Columbus, he leads 190 employees and a department with an operating budget of $32.8 million. He also oversees $44.6 million in capital budget funds, the site states.

Schoeny formerly was a principal with development consulting firm, Ice Miller Whiteboard. He also was a former director of the Strategic Business Investment Division for the Ohio Department of Development from 2006 to 2010.

Schoeny was not among the list of 31 candidates the city had provided Aug. 9 to ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.

The search has been assisted by Ralph Anderson & Associates.

If hired, Schoeny will replace Ted Staton, who retired as city manager, effective Jan. 31.

Staton had been city manager since July 2011. He went on medical leave last October and died Feb. 12 after a bout with esophageal cancer.

At the time of his retirement, Staton received an annual salary of $206,589.63.

Assistant City Manager Dan Ralley has been serving in an interim role since Feb. 1. Ralley, the assistant city manager since July 2014, was among the applicants.

