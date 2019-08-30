Candidates for Prairie Township offices and seats on the South-Western City School District school board this November are expected to be on hand for a candidates forum later this month.

A Meet the Candidates night is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Prairie Township Community Center, 5955 W. Broad St. The Franklin County Consortium for Good Government and the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus are sponsoring the event.

Candidates invited to the forum include those running for the township's board of trustees and fiscal officer.

Each candidate will have an opportunity for a 1-minute opening and a 1-minute closing statement, forum organizers said. A moderator will then pose questions, submitted by the audience, to the candidates.

Military and overseas voting begins Sept. 20; early in-person and absentee voting for others begins Oct. 8.

In addition to a 3.1-mill renewal levy for Franklin County Children Services, the following races will be on the ballot in Prairie Township:

South-Western City Schools

(2 to be elected)

Incumbent: Robert W. Ragland Sr.

Challenger: Anthony Caldwell

Incumbent not running: Mindy Garverick

Prairie Township trustees

(1 to be elected)

Incumbent: Douglas Stormont

Challengers: Jennifer Lynn Flower, Jim Goudy and Alec Milam

Prairie Township

fiscal officer

(1 to be elected)

Incumbent: Dan McCardle

Challengers: Joseph P. Finn and Sherry Henning

