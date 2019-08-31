Kent United Church of Christ will continue its bicentennial celebration with a Fall Kick-Off Jam on Sept. 8



An outdoor worship service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck meal and games on the lawn. Music, a cake walk and old fashioned photo booth will be featured. Nursery care is available during worship.



As a part of the congregation’s 200th birthday celebration, a "Be the Church" challenge began in June, with a goal of 200 people providing 2,019 volunteer hours within the year’s time. A challenge update will be also be announced on Sept. 8.



The Kent UCC is an open and affirming congregation located at 1400 E. Main St. For a complete schedule of activities, check the church website at www.kentucc.org, or Kent United Church of Christ on Facebook or call 330-673-9534.