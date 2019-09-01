WOOSTER — Voters will notice a change when they visit their polling location on Nov. 5, 2019. The Wayne County Board of Elections has recently acquired new voting equipment that will be used for the first time in upcoming General Election.



Voters will have an opportunity to see the new equipment and participate in a special Wayne County Fair-Themed Mock Election during the fair from Sept. 7–12. The Democratic and Republican Parties have both agreed to host demonstrations of the new voting equipment at their respective fair booths under the Grandstand.



Wayne County Board of Elections representatives will be present during designated times to demonstrate the new equipment and allow participants to vote on such items as Favorite Fair Entertainment, Favorite Fair Food, Favorite Thing to See at the Fair and Favorite Fair Treat.



The demonstration schedule is as follows: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2-4 p.m, and 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m., 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 10 and Thursday, Sept. 11 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.



Results of the Mock Election will be published at a later date.