WOOSTER — Aaron Tippin's music has been heard all over the world for more than a quarter of a century.



It has, in fact, also been heard in space.



Tippin had charted "You've Got to Stand for Something" in the early 1990s, which got him a call from entertainer Bob Hope's daughter, Linda, who wondered if the up-and-comer would like to tour for the troops with her dad.



One of those tours was attended by a young Marine named Rick Sturckow, who was deployed in Bahrain when he first heard Tippin and became an instant fan.



Tippin kept touring. Sturckow, on the other hand, became an astronaut, flying four Space Shuttle missions. On one, he was allowed to take some music along.



Of the two musicians he chose, one was Tippin.



So, after something like that and after years of chart-topping classics and album after album and tour after tour, why is Tippin still excited about making a return Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to the Wayne County Fair, this time alongside other '90s favorites Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye as part of the Roots & Boots Tour.



"It was college (costs) for a while," that got him started with Roots & Boots seven years ago. "Now it's helping the young ones with their businesses," he said. "(I) still got bills."



Also, he said in a telephone interview, it's a lot of fun.



Admittedly, Tippin said, he's got nothing to prove. Neither do Kershaw or Raye. "I got no ego," he said. "I sent that thing down the river a long time ago when I realized I wasn't going to be Elvis."



But there are still fans, he said, the original ones who are older now and have introduced his music to their kids and even their grandkids. They know all the words, he said, and they still come out for the live performance.



Retirement isn't really a consideration, Tippin said, because he's not going to be the one to make that decision. "One day, I'll step out on stage and look out and there won't be anybody there," he said. "You don't retire from this business; It retires you."



In addition to his long-term music career, Tippin also has become a vintner of sorts. He entered into a collaboration with Stonehaus Winery to produce a blackberry wine to mark his 25th year in the music business. And it turns out, the product was so popular that Tippin was back a few years ago for the "Kiss This" Sweet Cherry Wine. There's another one, he said, due out next year.



Juggling wine, work and family is just part of Tippin's work ethic — "You just keep going as hard as you can go," he said — a topic he may just address in the new song he's working on, "Make Hay While the Sun's Shining".



His success, he said, "is all God sent," and he still likes what he does. After a performance with Kershaw and Raye, Tippin said, "I feel like a B-17 coming back from Germany after a bombing run … We made it!"



So what can the grandstand audience expect when the three take the stage? "There's going to be hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit," Tippin said. "For three old geezers, it's a pretty action-packed show."



The grandstand music starts Sunday evening in the grandstand with a return appearance by American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, who has appeared on selected dates this year with Old Dominion on the Make It Sweet Tour.



McCreery was still a teenager in 2011 when he won American Idol's 10th season crown and quickly followed with his debut release, "Clear As Day," which was later certified platinum. The Garner, N.C., native followed up with 2012's "Christmas With Scotty McCreery," then "See You Tonight" in 2012 and last year's "Season's Change."



The young star has been on the road quite a bit in the last several years, playing both solo dates and also touring with the likes of Brad Paisley and The Band Perry and Rascal Flatts and RaeLynn. McCreery has been a winner of American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.



Singer songwriter Randy Houser takes his turn at the grandstand at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Mississippi native started out writing songs and collaborated on hits for Trace Adkins, Justin Moore and Jessie James.



Houser got himself signed to Universal South Records in 2008 and first climbed the charts with the single "Anything Goes." That was followed by "Boots On," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "Goodnight Kiss" and "How Country Feels," the title track to Houser's third album. Another hit, "Like a Cowboy," won a CMA nomination for "Song of the Year."



—