Northland now is home to central Ohio's first Bank of America financial center, set in a newly constructed 4,336-square-foot building at 1650 Morse Road, just east of Karl Road.

Bank of America calls such facilities financial centers because of their open floor plans, state-of-the-art technology, private offices to assist clients one on one and on-site specialists, including financial advisers, said Jeneen Marziani, Bank of America Ohio market president.

The Morse Plaza location is one of 650 such community financial centers across the country, designed to connect clients in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods to customized products, services and information to address their needs and help build financial resilience, Marziani said.

"The Northland area made sense from a service and customer perspective," she said. "It's a rapidly developing area that also has many current Bank of America customers that use one of our banking products but didn't have access to a traditional financial center. Our new financial center opening allows us to provide that extra piece."

The financial institution, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the second largest in the U.S. based on total assets and is wanting to make considerable investments in the Ohio.

It plans to open nearly 30 centers in Cincinnati and Columbus over the next two years and expand its presence into the Cleveland area next year, Marziani said.

"The new financial centers in Cincinnati and Columbus further tie our success with Ohio's success," Marziani said. "By bringing even more financial services to Ohio -- including new private bank offices -- we're able to deliver the full breadth of our capabilities to help our clients improve their financial lives."

In central Ohio, Bank of America is planning a center in Powell and an advanced center at Easton Town Center, Marziani said. Early next year, the company will open financial centers near Ohio State University campus and in Westerville, she said.

At least 150 new jobs will be created throughout the state, adding to the more than 1,500 people Bank of America currently employs in Ohio, she said.

Dave Cooper, vice president of the Northland Area Business Association, said he likes what Bank of America is offering: personal service and investment advice in an era in which the live bank is disappearing and everything is moving online.

"I think all of us need that kind of help more than ever," he said.

