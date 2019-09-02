A Columbus police officer was dispatched to a residence in the 4800 block of Elks Drive after the homeowner reportedly discovered a bullet hole in a wall Aug. 26.

The officer noted the bullet traveled through outdoor siding, a kitchen wall, a basement door and through food items in the basement.

The reporting officer followed the trajectory of the bullet and located an exit hole in a neighbor's second-floor residence, reports said. The officer made contact with the owner of that home, who said it appeared the bullet originated from his son's bedroom.

The son reportedly admitted he had fired the gun accidentally, hearing the gunshot before he "blacked out" due to lack of sleep.

The gun and ammunition were taken by the homeowner and locked in a safe with his son's permission, reports said.

The victim said she did not wish to press charges. Damages to her home were estimated at $1,000.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A man told police a custom electric guitar worth $5,000 and a case worth $200 were stolen from a trailer parked in the 4600 block of Indianola Avenue between 5 p.m. Aug. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

The victim said he found the guitar for sale Aug. 25 on an online auction site.

* A television worth $200 and a guitar valued at $50 were reported stolen during a burglary in the first block of Arcadia Avenue between 7:15 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Aug. 26.

* An employee of a business in the 4900 block of North High Street reported a man and woman entered the store at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 22, took $75 worth of clothing and $25 worth of frozen food, and left without paying.

At 5:47 p.m. Aug. 23 at the same business, someone stole a book bag worth $10, according to reports.

* A resident of the first block of Chase Road said someone entered two cars parked in her driveway at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23 and stole identification and credit cards, a driver's license, $12 in cash and $250 worth of miscellaneous items.

The resident said additional property removed from the cars was found in a nearby alley.

* An employee of a business in the 5300 block of North High Street reported someone stole a bottle of wine worth $7 at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 25.

A man told police someone used a sharp tool to leave several deep scratches on the side of his pickup truck while it was parked in the same block between 10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 7:16 a.m. Aug. 24.

* A woman told police she mailed 10 checks Aug. 1 from the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St.

When she checked her bank account Aug. 21, she noticed two of the checks -- originally written for $30 total -- had been altered and cashed for more than $1,400.

* A resident of Morse Road told police he mailed a check July 22 that was altered and used to steal $300 from his account. The report was filed Aug. 21.

* A resident of the 280 block of Winthrop Road reported she checked her credit report and noticed her name and Social Security number had been used to open accounts with two companies.

The victim said she searched for her name online and found another Columbus woman with the same first and last name who had a lengthy criminal history. She said the address provided to open one of the fraudulent accounts matched this woman's address.

The victim told police she would follow up with a Columbus police detective who specializes in fraud.

* A woman reported her debit card was stolen at 7 a.m. Aug. 20 while she was at a business in the 3400 block of North High Street.