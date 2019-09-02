Gahanna police took multiple reports of thefts from vehicles and cars being rummaged through on multiple streets Aug. 25.

Items were reported stolen from vehicles on Denwood Court and Theori Avenue, according to reports received between 9:12 and 10:22 a.m. Aug. 25.

Cash and change were stolen from a vehicle on Parliament Avenue, according to a report received at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 25.

Three vehicles were rummaged through overnight on Barwood Drive, according to a report received at 7:54 a.m. Aug. 25.

Change, essential oils and two vehicle books were stolen from a car on Deerwood Avenue East, according to a report received at 5:54 a.m. Aug. 25.

A GPS unit, headphones and charging cords were stolen from a vehicle on Deerwood Avenue, according to a report at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 25.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A weed trimmer was stolen from a shed on Denwood Court, but it was found next door, according to a report received at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 25.

* A loud noise was coming from the roof at Middle School West, 350 N. Stygler Road, according to a complaint received at 7:23 p.m. Aug. 24. The caller was concerned an air conditioning unit was overheating or about to break, and it could cause a fire. It sounded like the unit was on the top of the gym, at the building's north end, with the motor running and no indication of faulty equipment, according to reports. A message was left with a district administrator, reports said.

* Tools were stolen from a vehicle on Hollybrier Drive, according to a report received at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 23.

* Internal Revenue Service fraud was reported by a Dunchurch Road resident at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 23.

* A Vista Drive resident told police her car was vandalized, according to a report received at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 23. The car was scratched on the driver's side, reports said.

* Plants were stolen from the front yard of a Palace Lane residence, according to a report received at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 22. The theft occurred between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., reports said.

* A Vista Drive resident reported someone broke into her residence at 3 a.m., according to a report received at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 22. She said her children were sleeping when it occurred. The report didn't list any items as stolen.

* A 911 hang-up call came from Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, at 9:22 a.m. Aug. 22. Upon callback, the dispatcher learned it was accidental. An individual was sitting in study hall and 911 connected through her headphones, according to reports.

* Discovery of "strange debris" was reported at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ashburnham Park, 1245 Ashburnham Drive. The caller couldn't describe the debris but said it was "definitely something an officer should look at." The caller believed most of the material was household repair items. A couple of lawn chairs and old items were found at the west end of the path, reports said.