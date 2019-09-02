Grove City police recovered one stolen vehicle and were in the process of taking another stolen vehicle report when the car was recovered.

Police arrested a Georgia man on a felony charge of receiving stolen property Aug. 22 after he was found to be driving a car reported stolen out of his home state, according to reports.

An officer was traveling northbound at 1:15 p.m. on Broadway near White Place when his license plate reader indicated a southbound car was stolen. The officer turned around and started following the vehicle, which he found parked in a driveway in the 4000 block of Orchard Lane, according to reports. A further check of the car confirmed it had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

The driver told police he had arranged to buy the car from a relative but had not made the expected payments. He said he was not supposed to leave Georgia because he was on parole. He was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail before being released.

In another incident, an officer responded at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 25 to a residence in the 3500 block of Sterling Park Circle where a man reported his company car, valued at $18,999, had been stolen from his driveway. As he was giving his report, Columbus police sent out a notice that a vehicle matching the car's description had been recovered at 5:24 a.m. at the intersection of Hardy Parkway and Frank Road. A passerby had contacted police to report the car was parked in the roadway and the driver appeared to be passed out, reports stated. When Columbus officers arrived at the scene, the driver had left, but they recovered the vehicle.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A Circleville man reported his wallet was stolen Aug. 23 from a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road after he placed it on a counter when his toddler son distracted him. He said he forgot to retrieve his wallet before he left the store. When he returned, the wallet was gone.

The man said his wallet contained $1,800 in cash and credit cards. A surveillance video showed a man who was waiting in line behind the victim apparently picked up the wallet, according to reports.

* Officers responded to reports of batteries being stolen from two businesses on Brookham Drive.

An officer was dispatched at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 22 to a business in the 3800 block of Brookham. An employee reported three batteries had been stolen that evening from a box truck parked at a loading dock.

The next morning, an officer took a report from an employee at a company in the 3600 block of Brookham. The employee said two batteries had been stolen between 5 p.m. Aug. 22 and 10:46 a.m. Aug. 23 from a truck parked at the rear of the building.

* An employee of a hotel in the 4100 block of Marlane Drive reported her purse was stolen Aug. 24 from a counter that is only accessible by other employees. The purse's contents included a wallet with $750 in cash and gift cards valued at $250 total, reports stated.

* A resident in the 3700 block of Christopher Place reported Aug. 21 a chain saw and log splitter were stolen. The chain saw was taken from a shed and the log splitter was in the yard behind the man's house. Total loss was $700, reports stated.

* A resident in the 3200 block of Park Street reported a bicycle, valued at $500, was stolen Aug. 24 from his garage.

* Police took a report Aug. 27 at a hotel in the 1900 block of Stringtown Road where a television had been stolen from a room.

An employee told police a woman checked into the room at 5:21 p.m. Aug. 24. Several people visited her room before she checked out at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 25. The woman left the door open and it appears the television may have been taken after she checked out of the room, according to reports. The television was discovered missing when hotel staff went in to clean the room.