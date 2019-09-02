A 54-year-old New Albany man was arrested the evening of Aug. 22 after New Albany Police Department officers reportedly found him urinating behind a building -- an offense for which he already was wanted on a warrant.

Officers at 9:42 p.m. were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street on the report of a man urinating in the grass.

The man gave false information multiple times, but was identified via an Ohio ID in his pocket and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, according to the police report.

The warrant was for urinating in public, and it originated from the Columbus Division of Police, said Elizabeth Lybarger, New Albany dispatch manager.

The man was taken to the Franklin County jail and charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 20-year-old man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 12:18 p.m. Aug. 25 on the 5000 block of Johnstown Road.

* An 18-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 24 on the 10100 block of Johnstown Road.

* Officers at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 23 were dispatched to the 3300 block of Beech Road on the report of a burglary. Stolen items were valued at $1,200 and included clothing, household items, computers, photography equipment, a tow base, a generator, a weed trimmer, a toolbox and a .22-caliber rifle, Lybarger said.

* A 25-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Aug. 19 at Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Morse roads.