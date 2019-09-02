A man said he was robbed of his $1,000 cellphone at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 2000 block of Morse Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The man said the suspect punched him in the face, took the phone out of his rear pocket and fled.

In other recent Northland-area police reports:

* A suspect assaulted another man, took his keys and stole his $6,000 vehicle at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive.

* An $11,000 lawn mower and $2,000 automobile were stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 27 from the 11000 block of Reed Circle Drive.

* A $99 handgun, a $15 magazine and $20 worth of ammunition were stolen between 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 23 from a vehicle in the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard.

* Both a victim and suspect involved in a fight were taken to a hospital for multiple cuts at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

Police responded to the fight in progress and noted that broken bottle was used in the fight.

No one was arrested, reports said.

* Between noon Aug. 19 and 8:56 a.m. Aug. 21, a $3,500 lawn mower and $200 ladder were reported stolen from the 5400 block of Karl Road.