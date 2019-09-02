About $10,000 in copper wiring and piping was stolen from a former restaurant in the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to reports, someone broke in through the drive-thru window sometime between midnight Aug. 15 and 7 a.m. Aug. 21 and stole the items from the basement.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* More than $680 worth of tools and sporting equipment was reported stolen Aug. 21 from a home in the 6400 block of Rugosa Avenue.

According to reports, the residents told police they left their garage door cracked and someone gained entry between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8 a.m. the next day.

* Police arrested a 31-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at a home in the 1400 block of Terry Drive.

* A daycare in the 8300 block of Taylor Road Southwest reported someone had broken a window with a rock, causing $300 in damage, between 8 a.m. Aug. 16 and 6 a.m. Aug. 19.

* Police issued a trespass warning to a 22-year-old Grove City man shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 17 after he was stopped by the loss-prevention officer at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to reports, the man concealed a pair of electric hair clippers in his backpack in an attempt to steal them. The clippers were returned and no charges were filed.