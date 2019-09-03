A Plain City resident reported someone entered an unlocked steel shipping container Aug. 26 and stole miscellaneous items while the container was stationed at a construction site at the corner of Charles Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* An employee of a grocery store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported someone placed an item in his bag at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 16 and left the store without paying for it.

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported Aug. 22 cash-register keys were stolen from the business, along with $100 from the register.

* A resident in the 100 block of North Gould Road reported two delivered packages were stolen between Aug. 22 and 23 from her porch.