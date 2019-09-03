Two new dining destinations in Hilliard -- Center Street Market and Swensons Drive-In -- appear to be progressing toward fall openings.

All the exterior construction at the Center Street Market is complete, according to Rob Fry, a partner in CCB Columbus, the limited-liability company that is developing the 16,000-square-foot open-air market at 5354 Center St. in Old Hilliard.

"We are doing all we can to keep (our mid-October opening) on schedule," Fry said Sept. 3.

But variables remain, he said.

"We will have a much better idea of when we will be opening in a few weeks," Fry said.

Crooked Can Brewing Co., based in Winter Garden, Florida, will anchor the Center Street Market, which will will have 11 vendors.

Nine of the 11 vendors have been identified: Bakes by Lo, the Cheesecake Girl, Dumplings of Fury, Meatball Mafia, Pokebap, Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops, Serendipity, the Wicked Lobstah and Women That Farm.

Fry said he is close to agreements with two other vendors.

With the exterior work complete, the focus is on finishing the interior and "getting all the vendors on the same page," Fry said.

Within the next two weeks, the first shipment of brewing equipment is expected to arrive from China, Fry said.

The floors also will be poured, he said.

"Once the floors are down and we begin setting up the brewing equipment, we will have a much better idea of our schedule," Fry said.

It will take about a month after setup is complete to brew enough beer to open, he said.

"The last thing we want to do is open up before we are ready," Fry said.

Fry of Plain City, Andrew Sheeter of Orlando, Jon St. Julian of Hilliard and Tom Coughlin of Columbus formed CCB Columbus.

The $3.5 million Center Street Market is being built on the footprint of the demolished NAPA Auto Parts that once stood at 5354 Center St. between Main and Wayne streets.

The $3.5 million covers only the construction of the market, Fry said.

Meanwhile, a little to the southeast on Cemetery Road, construction continues to progress on Swensons Drive-In.

Tim Reardon, a managing partner of new Start Development, and his partner, Jamie Moore, of Dublin-based Crawford Hoying, founded a limited-liability company to construct the 1,711-square-foot drive-in restaurant at 4810 Cemetery Road.

The restaurant is expected to open by the beginning of October, Reardon said.

The opening will come more than a year after the restaurant was proposed.

The Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission in August 2018 rejected the planned-unit-development rezoning required for its construction.

In January, Hilliard City Council overturned the recommendation, but then the developer and officials from the city and the Hilliard City Schools met to address concerns about access to Swensons via the driveway shared with J.W. Reason Elementary School.

After access changes were made, as well as modifications to the proposed restaurant, the developers were required to resubmit to the planning and zoning commission in May; they gained a positive recommendation and the subsequent approval of Hilliard City Council.

Swensons, whose signature burger is the Galley Boy, will have no indoor or outdoor seating.

Orders are delivered to vehicles to be consumed there or taken to go.

The first central Ohio Swensons, which was founded in 1934 in northeastern Ohio, opened in November on Sawmill Road near Dublin.

A second location opened in February near Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus, and additional sites are in various stages of development.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo