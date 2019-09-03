More than three months after Olentangy Hyatts Middle School students were accused of putting bodily fluids in crepes meant to be served to teachers, charges were filed in Delaware County Juvenile Court against seven students Sept. 3.

The charges against the seven students variously include assault, complicity to assault and tampering with evidence, said Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tracy Whited.

The charges stem from an investigation of reports that semen and urine were put onto crepes May 16, then served to teachers as part of the school’s Global Gourmet cooking class.

Whited said May 20 there were “several victims,” all teachers.

Incident reports released May 21 showed one incident in which semen is believed to have been placed on one teacher’s food, and another, separate incident involving different students in which urine is believed to have been mixed into four teachers’ food.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews