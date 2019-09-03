A 31-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property Aug. 21 in the 6000 block of Frantz Road.

According to Dublin police department incident reports, an officer at 12:46 p.m. stopped the woman's vehicle in a parking lot and found her in possession of three debit cards that had been reported stolen.

Police also found the woman in possession of a glass marijuana pipe, according to reports.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Property, including an Ohio identification card, credit and debit cards, a purse, a laptop computer and other personal effects, together worth $2,560, were reported stolen at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 23 from a vehicle at Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

* Cash totaling $9,500 was reported stolen in a theft by deception incident at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 22 at a residence in the 7200 block of Wings Livery Road.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 22 in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 22 in the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* A 47-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 21 at State Route 161 and Sawmill Road.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with falsification Aug. 21 at 700 Shawan Falls Drive.

* A 47-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 21 on Interstate 270 East.

* Jewelry valued at $1,000 was reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 8300 block of Hyland-Croy Road.

* Attempted theft was reported Aug. 20 at a business at state Route 161 and Sawmill Road.

* Vehicle parts or accessories valued at $1 were reported stolen at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 19 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 17 in the 8400 block of Gullane Court.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 17 in the 6100 block of Tara Hill Drive.

* A 44-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Aug. 17 in the 4200 block of Clifton Court.

* Equipment valued at $10 was reported stolen at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 16 from a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 16 in the 5800 block of Rothesay Court.

* Personal effects valued at $1 were reported stolen at 9:44 p.m. Aug. 16 from a residence in the 6100 block of Abbotsford Drive.

* A 42-year-old man was charged with OVI Aug. 16 at Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33.