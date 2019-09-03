A robbery occurred at 7:25 a.m. Aug. 23 at a restaurant in the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

An employee told police that while he was outside preparing food, an unknown male approached him from behind, pushed something into the small of the victim's back, "Take me to the money."

The victim took the suspect to the office to open the safe and handed over money from the business, listed on police reports as $1, as well as his personal cellphone worth $500, the report said.

In other recent incident reports:

* Three women told police they were robbed at gunpoint at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 25 on East Moler Street. A specific address was not listed on the report.

The women said they were walking behind two people, when one of them turned around, pointed a small silver handgun and demanded all their property.

One of the victims told police she gave the suspects $10. It wasn't clear from reports whether the other women handed over any valuables.

* A $200 handgun and $20 blue backpack were stolen between midnight Aug. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21 from a vehicle in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.

* A $50,000 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen at 9:27 a.m. Aug. 22 from a rental company in the 400 block of East Livingston Avenue.

An official with the company told police someone rented the vehicle but never returned it.

* Softball equipment, valued at $950, and other items were reported stolen between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 6 a.m. Aug. 24 from a vehicle in the 600 block of South High Street.

Items stolen included bats valued at $500, two gloves worth $300, a $150 equipment bag and a $500 computer device.