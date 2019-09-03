The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Sept. 1 closed 13 driver-examination testing stations across the state, including three near central Ohio, while expanding hours at locations on Alum Creek Drive in east Columbus and in Hilliard.

In locations where service is expanding, there now will be testing on Mondays, giving them service six days a week. Those locations are Alum Creek, Hilliard, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Huber Heights, Jackson, Toledo and Zanesville.

The locations to be closed are underused and are staffed either part time or with just one employee, according to the BMV. Some of the locations were open just two days a week, while others were by appointment only.

The central Ohio stations closing are in Circleville, Marysville and Mount Vernon. The others are in Ashland, Bryan, Cambridge, Carrollton, Chardon, Gallipolis, Sidney, Tiffin, Urbana and Wapakoneta.

"You may have to drive a little bit further," said Lindsey Bohrer, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The state will save about $148,000 in rent and utilities alone, although that was only one of the factors for the closures, Bohrer said.

