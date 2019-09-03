A purse, a backpack, a flashlight, a medical kit, a phone charger, cosmetics, clothes, a knife, 9mm ammunition, a magazine for a firearm, textbooks, a water filter and "miscellaneous survival equipment" were reported stolen between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 22 from three vehicles parked on Creekbend Drive, according to Hilliard Division of Police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

A side window was broken on all three vehicles, she said.

Total property loss was reported at $1,496. It was not immediately clear which items were in which vehicle.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A resident of the 4100 block of Green Clover Drive reported a burglary occurred between 12:04 and 12:18 a.m. Aug. 24.

Litchfield said the resident was taking a dog for a walk and left the front door unlocked. Two tablet computers were reported stolen, and property loss was reported at $1,918.

* A woman in the 4200 block of Dublin Road told police on Aug. 22 that $197,552 was stolen between Feb. 23 and Aug. 22. Litchfield said the theft is under investigation and no other details were available.

* A cellphone worth $800 was reported stolen between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. Aug. 22 from Heritage Middle School, 5670 Scioto Darby Road.

* Multiple credit cards, a driver's license, a concealed handgun license and money were reported stolen at 5:53 a.m. Aug. 23 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Railton Street. Property loss was reported at $200.

* A bicycle worth $140 was reported stolen between 3:45 a.m. Aug. 23 and 9:45 a.m. Aug. 24 from the 3800 block of Leemar Drive.

* A skateboard worth $100 was reported stolen at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 26 at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

* Prescription medication worth $34 was reported stolen between 7 and 11:30 p.m. Aug. 23 from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Bradford Drive.

* A purse, a wallet, credit cards, a driver's license and money were reported stolen between 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 28 from a motor vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Cosgray Road. Property loss was reported at $135.

* A hoverboard worth $250 was reported stolen at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 from the 48090 block of King Albert Drive.