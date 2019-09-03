A former managing partner at the Bricker & Eckler law firm who also served as top lawyer to an Ohio governor is being remembered as a humble, devoted legal advocate and family man.

Kurtis Tunnell, 58, of Hilliard died Aug. 31 after being struck by a vehicle during a predawn bicycle ride in western Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tunnell was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m., a little more than five hours after the crash at 5:03 a.m. on Scioto and Darby Creek Road in Brown Township, near Hilliard.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Vincent Depalma of Dublin, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Investigators said Depalma was driving west on Scioto Darby Road, east of Walker Road, when he struck Tunnell – who also was headed west – from behind.

