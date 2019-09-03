If you don't already have one, Library Card Sign-Up Month, celebrated each September since 1987, is the perfect time to apply and take advantage of the wealth of materials, resources and programs available at Worthington Libraries.

No matter what age or interest, there is something for everyone.

Are you looking for a bestseller or a book for a research paper? We have access to both.

Want to keep up with hometown events? The library provides dozens of local and out-of-town newspapers and offers online access to more, including the New York Times.

Planning a trip? Check out the library's travel section before leaving.

You can even learn another language, if necessary, thanks to our resources.

Interested in programs for children and teens? The library offers storytimes and more for under-5s and plenty of opportunities for older children and teens to have fun and get involved.

Need job search and career guidance? The library's online jobs guide may help.

We may live in an era of self-service, but Worthington Libraries prides itself on being full-service.

If you have a question, just ask. The library staff is highly trained, highly skilled and here to help you find the information you need. Staff members can point you in the direction of genealogy resources, help you download books or music to your phone or tablet and assist children with their homework assignments.

A library card is an all-access pass to a wide world of knowledge.

You can borrow books, DVDs and more from Worthington Libraries and from 16 partner library systems throughout central Ohio. Card also provide access to the many resources available at worthingtonlibraries.org.

According to latest figures from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, there are more than 171 million registered borrowers across public libraries in the U.S. Annually more than 1.3 billion visitors take advantage of free access to information and library services.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.