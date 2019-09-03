Moeller Park will be the hub of activity for the seventh annual Merion Village Festival.

About 80 vendors, live bands, businesses and nonprofit organizations will converge from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in the park, 281 Hanford St., in Columbus.

"We try really hard to get everybody out there and meet their neighbors," said Jessica Norman, president of the Merion Village Association, which is presenting the festival.

"And because of the influx of new neighbors, this is the best way for everybody to get out and meet everyone," he said.

The free festival is open to the public.

Patrons can select from a variety of handmade merchandise, arts and crafts, candles and bath-and-body items as well as preserved foods. Nonprofit organizations and local businesses also will be distributing literature.

"The park will be absolutely full, with a variety of vendors with a variety of stuff to offer," Norman said.

Southside STAY -- Standing Together to Advance Youth -- will have free field games throughout the day in the park.

Bikes for All People is introducing a bike corral this year on Bruck Street. A portion of the road will be closed for the bike corral which will provide a place for people to safely park their bikes during the event.

Bikes for All People also is offering free minor repairs at the corral.

Hanford Street between Bruck and Eighth streets will be closed to accommodate food and beer vendors.

Parsons North Brewing Co., 2 Tones Brewing Co. and Seventh Son Brewing will be selling locally made craft beer.

Pitabilities, Paddy Wagon, Tortilla and Explorers Club food trucks will be at the festival.

Chilljoy Frozen Treatery, a relatively new addition to the local food scene, will be selling Hawaiian shave ice, ice cream and other frozen confections.

"The Merion Village Association has done a fantastic job growing this event year after year to what it is now," said Stephani McIntyre, owner of Chilljoy and a neighborhood resident.

"I'm excited to be a part of it."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary