"You can walk, run, roll, or be a virtual walker to support pediatric cancer research," said 2nd Vice District OH3 Governor Deb Mosier to the Cambridge Lions Club. "We would all like to see cancer wiped out."



Pediatric cancer in children age 15 and under is the leading cause of death from disease. Lions clubs in District OH3 will STEP up to raise funds for cancer research on September 8. Other dates for participation in other areas of Ohio are posted on the Lions web site.



Anyone can register for $25 for the event at the Akron Zoo. People can also be on-line participants at www.ohiolions.org. Preregistration includes a parking pass and admission to the zoo.



Funds raised by these events will be used for pediatric cancer research at members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association. Members include Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, Rainbow Babies (Cleveland), Nationwide (Columbus), and Promedica Toledo Children’s Hospitals.



Lions District OH3 is also collecting pop can tabs to support Ronald McDonald House.



"Last year we had one hundred forty one people in Wooster left homeless from flooding," Mosier said. "The Ohio Lions Foundation gave over $5,000 in gift cards so people could buy clothing and food. The Wooster Lions Club gave over $1,000."



"We need to be positive about Lionism. What is it that you love about being a Lion?"



Members of the club cited fellowship and service to the community. Lions provide support for Dickens Victorian Village, car shows, 5K walks/runs, Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival, food drives, and other events.



The club provides financial support for people in need for eyeglasses and for Southeastern Med ‘s diabetes financial assistance program.



Major fund raising events include the music and comedy show, the Ruff Truk Contest, and the annual rose sale.



The rose sale is currently underway. See any Cambridge Lion to order a dozen roses for that special someone for a $25 per dozen donation. Place orders by September 9. Delivery will start September 26th. Orders can be placed by calling 740.439.4171.



The Cambridge Lions Club will resume every Monday meetings at noon on Sept. 9 at Mr. Lee’s Banquet Room.