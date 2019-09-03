Whitehall police arrested a 37-year-old Columbus man for aggravated menacing after responding to a report of an assault at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A 35-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 22 at an apartment in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

* Burglaries were reported at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 4600 block of Poth Road; at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 3900 block of Beechbank Road; at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 4200 block of Wright Avenue; at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Schofield Drive; and at 11:25 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 4000 block of East Main Street.

* Thefts were reported at 11:55 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road; at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of South Hamilton Road; at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 500 block of South Yearling Road; at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of South Yearling Road; at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 4100 block of Ural Avenue; at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Shell Court East; and at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 100 block of South Yearling Road.

* Assaults were reported at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of Andrus Avenue; and at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 800 block of Heritage Drive East; at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 900 block of Westphal Avenue; at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; and at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Little Flower Lane.

* Property destruction was reported at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Shell Court East; at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 4100 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; and at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of Bernhard Road.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 24 at East Main Street and South Hamilton Road; at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 300 block of Barkley Place West; and at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 300 block of Collingwood Avenue.