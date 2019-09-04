The First Baptist Church has announced its schedule of events for September:
Sept. 1 – "Give Me S’more of Jesus" at the fire pit 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 – Labor Day (offices closed)
Sept. 8 – First Responders Recognition SVC and Dinner
Sept. 8 – National Grandparents Day
Sept. 11 – Monthly Business Meeting 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 – Men’s Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 – Fellowship Meal 5 p.m.; Praise Night 6 p.m.
Sunday
9:45 a.m. – Small Group Bible Study
11 a.m. – Worship Service
4:45 p.m. – Praise Team Practice
6 p.m. – Worship Service
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Prayer Service
7 p.m. – Choir Practice
First Baptist Church is located at 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville. They may be reached by calling 740-425-2231 or visiting www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com