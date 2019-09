The opening week of the Friday Night Live high school football season provided intrigue, excitement and even some surprises. We expect no less this week. Here are our picks for the 5 Must-See Games in Week 2:

Game of the Week:

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby

DeSales at Dublin Jerome

West Jefferson at Ready

Delaware at Marysville

Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Orange