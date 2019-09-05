I am sure that global warming is here and all the tests are probably 100% correct, but we need to know what started it in the first place and it is the "moon" being our weather satellite of the Earth that revolves around the Earth once every month — 29 1/2 days.



Considering everything that has been done with the moon anything can happen. It worries me and I’m sure it does the president when he has a little time to give it some thought and like you said, there probably or even for sure is no way to get it stopped. I really don’t know what all is on the moon, do you?



I believe the people that dislike the president would run a "yellow dog" against him and not ask for any "credentials" to see if they could run our country.



Helen Coats



Cambridge