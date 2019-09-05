One man is dead following a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at an apartment near South Hamilton Road and Langley Avenue, Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen said.

The residence was at 768 S. Hamilton Road, Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said.

The man was found lying in the yard at that address with a gunshot wound, according to Kelso.

Because the incident occurred near Rosemore Middle School, the school and Whitehall City Schools' four other buildings were placed on lockdown from around 2:30 to 3:10 p.m., said Ty Debevoise, district spokesman.

Schools were locked down for safety, but there was no threat to students, Crispen said.

The lockdown delayed the dismissal of students at Rosemore, Debevoise said.

Whitehall officers apprehended the suspected male shooter, who initially fled from the scene of the shooting, in a store bathroom on South Hamilton Road, Crispen said.

Neither the suspected shooter nor the shooting victim are being identified at this time, and no charges have been filed while the investigation is underway, according to Kelso.

Whitehall medics transported the shooting victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kelso said.

